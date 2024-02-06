Watch CBS News
After you watch Usher perform at the Super Bowl on CBS, you can see him live at Ball Arena in Denver

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Usher will be performing in Colorado during his upcoming North American tour. The concert will be in Denver at Ball Arena on Sept. 17.

Usher has been in the headlines lately as he gets ready for the halftime show at Super Bowl XVIII. He's also just about to release his ninth studio album, "Coming Home." It comes out two days before the big game.

He will be embarking on what he calls the "Past Present Future Tour" starting in the late summer and it will include stops at 24 cities across the continent. Tickets will be available beginning on Wednesday through pre-sales and then the general on-sale date is Monday at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets here.

