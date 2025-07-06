Watch CBS News
Westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50 closed in Delta after body found on road, Colorado State Patrol says

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50 is closed between Delta and Grand Junction on Sunday after Colorado State Patrol says a body was discovered on the road after being struck several times.

Police say a driver called 911 to report that they think they hit someone. Investigators say the body was struck by multiple vehicles. The closure is expected to last through the afternoon, according to CSP.

The initial call came in around 5 a.m., CSP said. The body was discovered on the side of the highway near Starr Nelson Road, but investigators believe the person was struck in the middle lane. Two drivers are now cooperating with CSP's investigation, the agency said.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area or expect delays, and anyone with information about the person or their death is being urged to call Colorado State Patrol.

Delta is about 260 miles southwest of Denver and about 70 miles southeast of the Utah state line.

