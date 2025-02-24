Boulder police issue emergency alert, shelter in place order after incident at university

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Police at the University of Colorado Boulder temporarily issued an emergency alert around 2:39 p.m. Monday asking those in the area to shelter in place. A large police presence reportedly responded to the Folsom Parking Garage/Champion Center area. Authorities asked everyone to avoid the area while they worked to secure the garage.

The CUPD's shelter-in-place order remained in effect in the stadium area, including the Champion Center and Folsom Garage until 3:29 p.m. They lifted the order once the Folsom Garage was secure.

Mandatory shelter in place order for shaded area Boulder Police Department

The Boulder Police Department issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order for the area of 40th and Table Mesa at 3:47 p.m. They said the Boulder Police Department SWAT team had been activated to take an armed male into custody. Although the order is connected to the initial emergency alert, police said there is no current threat to campus.

At 5:29, Boulder Police released an update, stating, "Boulder Police SWAT officers are actively negotiating with the armed man to safely take him into custody without anyone getting injured. Please continue to avoid the area."

