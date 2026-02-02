University of Denver professor wins Grammy for best instrumental composition

A music professor at the University of Denver won a Grammy Award on Sunday for best instrumental composition.

Remy Le Boeuf earned the prestigious award for his 2025 album, "First Snow," recorded with the Nordkraft Big Band, a Danish jazz big band, and vocalist Danielle Wertz.

He described the album as blending genres of jazz, folk, and classical music. In his acceptance speech, he highlighted the collaborative efforts between the different styles, but also between musicians of different cultures and nationalities.

Remy Le Boeuf accepts the Best Instrumental Composition award for "First Snow" onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"Bridges between the United States and Denmark, where the Nordkraft Big Band is based — Peter Lund Paulsen and Danielle Wertz, by the way, my collaborators — bridges between people, from myself, my listeners, and you all," he said in the speech. "Let's keep building bridges. Thank you so much."

A saxophone player, professor, and director of the jazz and commercial music program at DU, Le Boeuf enjoyed four Grammy nominations before Sunday's win. His identical twin brother, pianist Pascal Le Boeuf, won a Grammy in the same category last year for his album "Strands."

"Pascal, we're even now. I love you," he joked in his speech.

Composers Pascal Le Boeuf and Remy Le Boeuf attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018, in New York City. Mike Coppola/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Remy Le Boeuf has collaborated with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Linda Oh, HAIM, and others, including his brother, in the Le Boeuf Brothers project.

He joins several musicians with Colorado ties among Grammy Award-winners, including Denver-native Philip Bailey, one of the lead singers of Earth, Wind, and Fire; singer-songwriter India Arie; Boulder-native and video producer, Paula DuPré Pesmen; and University of Colorado Boulder opera alumnus Wei Wu.