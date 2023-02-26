Elevating Black Voices: Celebrities and leaders with ties to Colorado

The Centennial state is home to many wonders, but it's also home to some influential people.

This Black History Month, CBS News Colorado is exploring some of the Black celebrities and leaders who have left their mark on the state since its inception.

"I go all across the state talking about Black history in Colorado and oftentimes I'm met with gasps or wide eyes of 'there were Black people here at this time,'" said Dexter Nelson II, the History Colorado associate curator of Black history and cultural heritage.

"We have everyone from Barney Ford, who was formerly enslaved, but then became an entrepreneur here in Denver and in Breckenridge. And everything to modern-day examples of Black excellence like former Mayor Wellington Webb and Penfield Tate III, who was the first Black mayor of Boulder."

From famous athletes like former NBA player Chauncey Billups to musicians like Philip Bailey, one of the members of Earth, Wind & Fire, the list of folks with Colorado ties runs deep.

"When we look at the East High School grads, both Don Cheadle, who's really big now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as War Machine, as well as Pam Grier-- she's iconic for her classic roles during the Blaxploitation era," Nelson said.

While some people were born here, others migrated to Colorado, like former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. She spent a lot of time in Denver's Five Points. Recently, Rice also became a co-owner of the Denver Broncos.

"Specifically she was a debutante with the Owl Club. The Owl Club started in the late 1940s-early 1950s and essentially it was a group of blue-collar workers," said Nelson. "And one of the main goals of the Owl Club was to promote civic engagement and to offer scholarships to people for advanced education."

Other influential people with Colorado connections include the Buffalo Soldiers and cable television host Joy-Ann Reid, among several others.

Nelson is continuing to work to preserve the historical contributions of Black Coloradans, so it doesn't get lost.

"The history of Colorado is rich, and it's not something that was a big deal and is no longer relevant... we are continuing to build on this history," he said.

Recently, History Colorado launched its Black History Trail app. It's a state-wide mobile guide, to explore Black heritage and history across Colorado. It's free and you can explore other famous people who are from our state. For more information visit: www.historycolorado.org/black-history-trail.