DU Pioneers hockey player Tristan Broz scores 4 goals in 4 shots

On Saturday, the goals came fast and furious for University of Denver sophomore Tristan Broz. He became the first Pioneer in 20 years to light the lamp 4 times in one game.

His 4 goals came on only 4 shots.

Tristan Broz CBS

"I don't think I've ever done that before," said Broz. "It's probably been a long time, maybe back in squirt hockey."

"4 goals in 4 shots... he made it look pretty easy," added DU head coach David Carle. "it's really hard."

The first-year transfer didn't hit the ground running to begin this season but is finally starting to find his groove. He's recorded 18 points in the team's last 11 games.

"We don't need him to score 4 every night," Carle said. "We need that consistent effort and attitude out of him every night that he can make a difference."

Broz is from Minnesota and actually spent his freshman year of college hockey at the University of Minnesota. So when he decided to leave after only 1 year and transfer to DU, that certainly raised some eyebrows.

"There was a bit of upheaval but nothing too crazy but ultimately it was my decision," Broz said.

Tristan Broz CBS

I asked Tristan, "will you wear DU garb when you go back home?"

"Yeah for sure. I wore it over winter break but nobody cares, they don't know who I am."

A few more 4 goal scoring outbursts like the one of Saturday and Tristan may not be able to enjoy that same kind of anonymity.