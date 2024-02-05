DU's Matt Brown following in the footsteps of a lacross legend

Following in the footsteps of a legend. It would be better to be the guy after the guy, that way the footsteps you fill aren't so big, but Matt Brown doesn't seem to mind. Brown was honored to coach for Bill Tierney at the University of Denver and now he is thrilled to take over the Pioneers program after Tierney called it a career.

DENVER, CO - APRIL 08: University of Denver mens lacrosse coach Bill Tierney during the game against Villanova at the Peter Barton Stadium on coach Bill Tierney Day April 08, 2023. Coach Tierney is retiring after 14 seasons with DU, 39 seasons as a head lacrosse coach overall, winning seven NCAA championships, six with Princeton, one with DU. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"It's exciting you know it's a dream come true," said Brown. "I've always just wanted to be a Pioneer, I've never wanted to go anywhere else. Getting the opportunity to coach with Coach Tierney for 14 years and kind of take over from him and learn from him... we're excited to get going."

Added Tierney, "He's like another son to me if not a best friend and it was time for him, he's always had great ideas and things that maybe I was afraid to do because we didn't do those things in my day. It's moving forward in a great way."

Brown could have been a college head coach far sooner than this at so many different schools but he's a Pioneer. Brown coached here and played here. It's the only place he ever wanted to be.

As a player for the Pioneers, Brown was special. A four-year starter back in the early 2000s. His 137 points are still the 6th best of all-time and he's number four in total goals with 113, but Brown believes his current players are better.

They certainly were in DU's opening win.