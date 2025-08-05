CommonSpirit Health supports Denver Pioneers athletes, encourages girls to explore careers in sports medicine

Dr. Jennell Kopp jokes that she's the "team mom" at the University of Denver. She brings an energy to the Denver Pioneers training room that makes her more than just your average team doctor.

Dr. Jennell Kopp CBS

Kopp is a certified sports and family medicine doctor with CommonSpirit Health. She also works as the University of Denver Division of Athletics Medical Director, helping athletes in a number of different sports.

As a woman working in a male-dominated field, Kopp says she has experienced a myriad of challenges.

"I've had my parking spot given to me only because I was the doctor's wife, not the actual doctor," she said.

However, she's found that being a "girl in the game" has given her an edge.

"It does open up things," Kopp said. "I've had a lot of athletes feel more comfortable talking to me about eating disorders or mental health."

The athletes she works with at DU say Kopp has a great presence in the training room.

"You can literally come to her with anything," soccer player Samantha Dreiling said.

Kopp tells CBS Colorado Sports Anchor Romi Bean she enjoys seeing the impact she has on athletes, especially female athletes.

"It's been great because I've had multiple athletes (reach out to me and say) 'I didn't realize I could do that," Kopp said.

"It's really inspiring and also really empowering because I can have conversations with her about her journey and how she got to where she is, and then she can also give me that advice as well," Drieling said, "Just seeing somebody in that position gives me the confidence that I can keep pursuing my dreams in the medical field."

Common Spirit Health is partnering with CBS News Colorado on the second annual Girls in the Game event, taking place Aug. 16 at DU.