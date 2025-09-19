University of Colorado to debut newest mascot, Ralphie VII

The University of Colorado announced that a new buffalo mascot will soon make her debut.

Ralphie VII is a one-year-old buffalo who was gifted to the university by the Beauprez family, who are CU alumni and own Eagle's Wing Ranch outside of Steamboat Springs. She joins the team after her predecessor, Ralphie VI, retired due to an "indifference to running."

CU's new mascot, Ralphie VII, is a 700 lb one-year-old buffalo. Colorado Buffaloes

"Ralphie's run is iconic and our fans, students, faculty, staff, and alumni take an incredible amount of pride in this tradition which transcends sports," said Taylor Stratton, Director of the Ralphie Live Mascot Program. "We're excited to be adding a new Ralphie to the lineage of incredible buffalo that have represented the University of Colorado and have elevated the fans' passion for our student-athletes."

The new mascot will make her debut before CU's game against the Wyoming Cowboys on Sept. 20. Ralphie VII is "definitely not indifferent to running," the school said. School officials encouraged fans to be in their seats by 8 p.m. to witness her inaugural gallop.

Ralphie VII zooms ahead as she and her handlers train ahead of her debut. Colorado Buffaloes

Ralphie runs at Folsom Field have been a tradition since 1967. The handlers will give Ralphie VII her nickname following her first run.

Although tickets to the game are sold out, the school encouraged fans to check Seat Geek, their secondary ticketing partner.