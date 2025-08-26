Ralphie VI, Colorado Buffaloes live mascot, retires from Folsom Field football game runs

The Colorado Buffaloes live mascot Ralphie VI is retiring. The bison's name is actually Ember, and a new live mascot -- Ralphie VII -- is in training.

Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie runs on the field prior to the game against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field on Sept. 21, 2024 in Boulder. Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

Ralphie's runs at Folsom Field are one of the most beloved traditions for the for the football team. A team of handlers takes Ralphie on a run across the football field to the delight of fans. The first bison run at the stadium in Boulder happened in 1967.

While the tradition is old, Ralphie VI was relatively new at the job. The animal was 15 months old when she debuted in September 2021. She weighed 500 pounds at the time.

On Tuesday the university's athletic department announced that Ember will be staying home at the ranch because at times she showed a reluctance to make the traditional romp.

While Ralphie VII continues to train, the Buffaloes will take the field without their live mascot. Sanders and the team open the season Friday night by hosting Georgia Tech.

The plan for Ember will be to join Ralphie V, nicknamed "Blackout," on the ranch and doing what she loves most: taking it easy.

"Ember has been excellent in many aspects of her role as Ralphie, but she's happiest relaxing on the ranch and we want to be respectful of her wishes," said Taylor Stratton, director of the Ralphie Live Mascot Program. "She will continue to get the same top level of love and care that all of our Ralphies receive."

The Buffaloes have long had a live mascot on their sideline, with the inaugural one named Mr. Chips. The first Ralphie was donated in 1966 and made her debut during a 10-0 win over Kansas State.

She was an instant hit.

The fans broke into a bleacher-shaking "Buffalo Stomp" after she made her pass. School officials stopped the tradition because the students were causing too much damage to the wooden bleachers. It wasn't long after that that then-football coach Eddie Crowder was presented with the idea of the team running out behind Ralphie.