University of Colorado investigators have clues about the swatting calls made at Boulder campus

Police isolate 3 concerning calls connected with swatting incident on University of Colorado campus

CU Boulder Police Department is looking into three calls connected to a swatting incident that happened at the University of Colorado Boulder's main campus Monday.

CU police responded with assistance to a swatting incident at University of Colorado Boulder main campus Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. CBS

Two calls were received by the Boulder Police and Fire Communications Center with claims there were shots fired in the area of Norlin Library and Sewall Hall. It resulted in evacuations of buildings in the area as well as a shelter-in-place order for the main campus.

Nicole Mueksch, the public information officer for CUPD, said, soon after the first two calls, there was also a third call they are investigating that was received at the CUPD dispatch center. The caller told a call-taker the school had been swatted. Mueksch said the origin of the calls was being investigated.

This came amid reports of swatting incidents at more than a half dozen college and university campuses around the country.

"I can tell you the FBI is seeing an increase in swatting events across the country, and we take potential hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk," said Vikki Migoya, the FBI Denver public affairs officer, in an email.

No one was injured, as law enforcement and fire personnel swept into the area of the Boulder campus. The incident tied up the campus for about three hours before authorities gave a complete all clear.