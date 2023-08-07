University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders to appear on CBS Colorado every week

University of Colorado football coach Deion "Prime Time" Sanders will appear on CBS Colorado and on our stream every Thursday starting Aug. 31 in a new series with CBS Colorado lead sports anchor Romi Bean.

"Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean," brought to you by The Wilhite Law Firm, will be shot at the University of Colorado's Folsom Field in Boulder and will air Thursdays from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The show will feature analysis and interviews with Sanders, as well as other coaches and players.

"The University of Colorado will be one of the most compelling stories in college football this year," said Bean, who was recently named lead sports anchor at CBS Colorado and was awarded co-Colorado Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. "We're so excited to have Coach Prime break it down for us every week on CBS Colorado."

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders responds to questions during a news conference after the team's NCAA college football practice at the university Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski / AP

Sanders was named head football coach at CU Boulder late last year. His first game as head coach will be Sept. 2 at Texas Christian University and his first home game will be Sept. 9 against long-time rival Nebraska. Sanders' new role at CU has caused a ton of buzz, energizing players and fans and helping the team sell tickets, with two home games already selling out.

"Romi, Eric Christensen (CBS Colorado Managing Editor of Sports), and I all attended the University of Colorado, so in addition to 'Prime's Playbook' being a show that will appeal to every Buffaloes Football fan, this is also something that's near and dear to our hearts, both personally and professionally," said CBS Colorado President and General Manager Tim Wieland. "Coach Prime has not only energized the fan base but also made the University of Colorado a center of attention nationally. CBS Colorado is thrilled to partner with Coach Prime as we discuss each week of this highly anticipated and hopefully history-making season."