Deion Sanders excitement red hot as Colorado Buffaloes announce 2 home games are sellouts
The excitement in Boulder about Coach Prime has been at a fever pitch basically from the moment Deion Sanders was introduced as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. And it's translating into a big financial windfall for the University of Colorado.
On Thursday the team announced that two of their home games this season are sellouts. It's the first time in 4 years that there's been a sold out college football game in Boulder, and quite an accomplishment considering the team had a miserable 1-11 record last season. The games are:
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers, Sept. 9
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Stanford Cardinal, Oct. 13
The Nebraska game is CU's home opener. The Stanford game takes place during CU's Family Weekend.
Sanders' popularity hasn't dipped in any way since the winter when he was hired. The attendance for CU's "Black & Gold Day" spring game in April was a whopping 47,277 fans. That was more than the last nine versions of the spring game in Boulder combined.
Tickets still remain for the rest of CU's home games this fall.
