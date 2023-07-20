Watch CBS News
Deion Sanders excitement red hot as Colorado Buffaloes announce 2 home games are sellouts

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Cold and snow doesn't keep Buffs fans from sold out game Saturday
Cold and snow doesn't keep Buffs fans from sold out game Saturday 02:24

The excitement in Boulder about Coach Prime has been at a fever pitch basically from the moment Deion Sanders was introduced as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. And it's translating into a big financial windfall for the University of Colorado.

Colorado University Black and Gold Spring Game
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders acknowledges the fans before the Black and Gold game at Folsom Field April 22, 2023. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

On Thursday the team announced that two of their home games this season are sellouts. It's the first time in 4 years that there's been a sold out college football game in Boulder, and quite an accomplishment considering the team had a miserable 1-11 record last season. The games are:


- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers, Sept. 9
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Stanford Cardinal, Oct. 13

The Nebraska game is CU's home opener. The Stanford game takes place during CU's Family Weekend.

Sanders' popularity hasn't dipped in any way since the winter when he was hired. The attendance for CU's "Black & Gold Day" spring game in April was a whopping 47,277 fans. That was more than the last nine versions of the spring game in Boulder combined.

Tickets still remain for the rest of CU's home games this fall.

