Deion Sanders confirms coaching offer from Colorado Buffaloes

While CU Athletic Director Rich George has been mum on Colorado's search for a new head coach, one of his candidates confirmed an offer from the Buffaloes.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders told reporters Monday that he has been offered the head coaching position in Boulder.

"The report is true and they're not the only ones," said Sanders. "I would be a liar if I told you they didn't. You know they did, I know they did so it is what it is."

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern University in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Deion Sanders confirmed Monday, Nov. 28, the University of Colorado is among multiple head coaching jobs he's been offered. Rogelio V. Solis / AP

There have been multiple reports over the past week linking Sanders to CU. Now we know for sure that an offer has been made.

Sanders is preparing his Jackson State Tigers to play in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday. Sanders' Tigers are undefeated this season and the favorite to win the conference's championship.

Last week, CBS News Colorado learned that CU expects to announce its new head coach this weekend.