University of Colorado helps Evergreen students through music following school shooting

After tragedy struck Evergreen High School, the University of Colorado struck up the band.

"Evergreen, like so many communities, went through a trauma no one should ever have to face," said CU Boulder Chancellor Justin Schwartz.

But just a week later, CU's leadership began asking how they could help bring a little light, and music, back into the students' lives.

"About a week after the tragedy, our chancellor reached out to the dean of the College of Music, John Davis, and said, 'Hey, is there something we can do?'" said Logan Sorey with CU's band program.

"Within 20 minutes, we emailed back saying, 'Absolutely. Give us 24 hours and we'll give you some options,'" said Sorey.

Their favorite option? Inviting Evergreen High's marching band to take the field at Folsom with their drums, brass, and spirit echoing resilience.

Among them was Maya Hyslop, Evergreen's drum major.

"I think I'm doing pretty good," she said with a laugh, surrounded by dozens of new bandmates and with twenty songs to master.

After hours of rehearsal and weeks of anticipation, both bands were ready to share the field and a powerful message of unity.

"I was nothing but impressed with today," said Sorey. "You never know what headspace people are going to be in. I've been talking to my students for two weeks about the excitement for today, and they brought it. They were ready for Evergreen to join us."

That shared spirit carried through every note, a reminder that music doesn't just fill stadiums; it heals hearts.

"It's the same kind of mentality," Hyslop added. "Take care of your own. And our own, in this case, is the music community."