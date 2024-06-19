University of Colorado Boulder researchers create fibers from gelatin to solve waste problem

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder's ATLAS Institute believe they may have ideas on how to greatly reduce waste and create recyclable fibers for clothing and other textiles by going to natural, biodegradable materials like gelatin. It could mean a dramatic shift in the textile industry, which is now a major contributor to landfill waste as people discard clothing and other textiles, sometimes after only a few uses.

"This project with the bio-fibers came out of the looking at textile waste and it's something around eight percent of waste that ends up in landfills is from textiles," said Mike Rivera, an assistant professor of computer science.

A doctoral student, ldy Lázaro Vásquez, is leading the team, which is pursuing an answer as textiles continue to add to landfill burdens around the world.

"We're not quite at the scale yet where we would make clothing out of this, but we're hoping to get there," said Rivera.

Lázaro Vásquez obtained gelatin powder from a butcher in Europe to look at its potential. Gelatin is often created from the bones and other parts of livestock, but not all is food grade or good enough for cosmetics where it is commonly used and ends up as waste. Utilizing it has its own benefits in waste reduction. The team found it could make strands of gelatin-based fibers with a relatively inexpensive 3D printing machine they modified for a total cost of about $560.

They are adding dyes to color it and other natural and bio-degradable materials to change its properties. The team has looked at utilizing genipin, an extract of fruit trees, to strengthen it and glycerin, (a sweetener) to add elasticity. Enabling the properties of common materials is important. The team has not attempted to patent their work, hoping that by keeping it open-sourced, others will look at what they are doing and contribute as well.

"Textiles are very hard to recycle," said Rivera. "We're trying to build a community of researchers and designers who can start developing these materials." Because gelatin melts away with hot water, it may be possible for people to create their own fibers and fabric at home with inexpensive printers and possibly their own clothing, changing the use of the material after as many uses as they wish.

Will it create a new change in the industry? There is a long way to go. But the idea is intriguing with an estimated eight percent of landfill waste being textiles. But this could mean dissolving fibers and then recreating them.

"So it's really looking at a full circular life cycle," said Rivera.