University of Colorado approves contract to hire Fernando Lovo as the new Buffs' athletic director

The University of Colorado is looking for its next athletic director, with the New Mexico Lobos' Athletic Director Fernando Lovo as a likely choice for the Buffs.

There is still some work to be done in getting the contract signed. This comes after CU's Board of Regents voted Monday morning on the new contract for Lovo. All 15 members said yes. The board says Lovo fits their values of dedication, passion, and putting student-athletes first.

The Board of Regents says Lovo's track record is impressive when it comes to what he has done for athletes. Lovo spent the last year at the University of New Mexico as its Athletic Director. Lovo also spent years previously in Texas, Ohio State, and the University of Houston. Lovo was also the chief of staff for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

New Mexico Lobos Athletics Director Fernando Lovo looks on during the first half of a game between the Idaho State Bengals and the New Mexico Lobos at University Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Sam Wasson / Getty Images

The Board of Regents says Lovo has the right qualities to be the new athletic director for the Buffs.

"I want to recognize the importance of this position to the University of Colorado," CU Regent Frank McNulty said at a virtual news conference on Monday. "It is perhaps second only to the head football coach when it comes to visibility and interest from people who support the University of Colorado."

This news comes as the current athletic director, Rick George, announced his stepping down in November. George is scheduled to be done in May 2026 and has been with the Buffs since 2013.

George's next step is to become a special advisor to the chancellor, the university said. He was responsible for the hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders.