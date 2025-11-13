Rick George to step down as Colorado Buffaloes athletic director after 13 years, will move into advisory role

Rick George will step down as University of Colorado Boulder athletic director at the end of the school year. An article posted on the Colorado Buffaloes athletics website on Thursday says George will move into an advisory role.

George has been the athletic director at the university since 2013. He says he made the decision to step aside after "considerable thought and discussions with my family."

"I have decided it is time for new leadership to guide the department," George said.

Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George walks the field prior to the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field on Nov. 1, 2025 in Boulder. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

"I wanted to make this announcement now in order to give Chancellor Schwartz plenty of time to find the right person for Colorado, and I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure a smooth transition," he went on to say.

George's role in the future will involve helping the CU Buffaloes football team. His role will be titled Special Advisor to the Chancellor and Director of Athletics Emeritus. He'll be participating in "revenue-generating initiatives for the department."