Unique native Colorado trout species rescued from path of Stoner Mesa Fire

The Stoner Mesa Fire in southwest Colorado has burned around 7,300 acres so far, and biologists are working to protect wildlife in its path.

The terrain around the fire is rugged and can be difficult to navigate, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife and San Juan National Forest staff were determined to rescue native species in the area. Both the fire and the retardant used in suppression efforts can pose a risk to local wildlife.

Southwest Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Jim White said, "We have seen the impacts fire can have on our rivers, streams and this important fish habitat firsthand. When you've got a rare or unique lineage of fish thriving in an area and suddenly they are threatened by a wildfire, we feel it is important to Colorado's natural heritage to step in and do something to try to save those fish and that lineage."

A "green lineage" Colorado River cutthroat trout pictured in a net after it was rescued from Wildcat Creek during the Stoner Mesa Fire on Aug. 11, 2025. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Aquatic biologists and a team of wildlife managers and aquatic technicians made their way down to Wildcat Creek and a small tributary of the Upper Dolores River that's home to a unique type of Colorado River cutthroat trout, known as Uncompahgre Cutthroat Trout. Firefighting personnel in the area helped direct the team to the trout's habitat.

"A 'trigger point' was identified where the fire was growing close to Wildcat Creek but was not creating unsafe conditions for biologists to collect fish," said CPW Wildlife Program Manager Clay Kampf. "With the fire moving closer to the headwaters of Wildcat Creek, the window was closing to collect fish, and the biologists jumped on the opportunity to conduct the operation before the fire entered the watershed."

CPW aquatic biologist Kade Jackson electrofishes while aquatic technician Kennedy Perry holds a net to collect fish. District Wildlife Manager Matt Sturdevant watches from the bank with another net. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Crews used a process called electrofishing, where a light dose of electricity is applied in the water, to briefly stun the fish and capture them. The team netted 266 Uncompahgre Cutthroat Trout, transferred them into buckets and carried them to a hatchery truck waiting along Colorado Highway 145.

The cutthroats were taken to CPW's Roaring Judy Fish Hatchery, where they will be monitored and cared for until they can be returned to their natural habitat.