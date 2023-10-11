Unidos mural on Denver's Auraria campus celebrates Latino community

The Unidos mural on the Auraria campus celebrates Denver's Latino community. The mural is located on the west side of the P.E. Building at 11th and Larimer.

Unidos mural at Larimer and 11th on the Auraria campus. CBS

Mexican artist Spaik created the 30x120-foot mural that commemorates the 200th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mexico and the United States.

"For me, this wall is a declaration to my people. To me, the mural represents that we have always been here, that we are here and that we belong here. Viva la Raza!"

The artist said the mural also serves as a reminder of the history of the Mexican-American families who were here before being displaced.