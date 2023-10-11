Watch CBS News
Local News

Unidos mural on Denver's Auraria campus celebrates Latino community

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Auraria Campus celebrates new mural at Larimer and 11th
Auraria Campus celebrates new mural at Larimer and 11th 00:26

The Unidos mural on the Auraria campus celebrates Denver's Latino community. The mural is located on the west side of the P.E. Building at 11th and Larimer. 

auraria-mural-63vo-transfer-frame-1036.jpg
Unidos mural at Larimer and 11th on the Auraria campus.  CBS

Mexican artist Spaik created the 30x120-foot mural that commemorates the 200th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mexico and the United States. 

"For me, this wall is a declaration to my people. To me, the mural represents that we have always been here, that we are here and that we belong here. Viva la Raza!"

auraria-mural-63vo-transfer-frame-90.jpg
  Unidos mural at Larimer and 11th on the Auraria campus.  CBS

The artist said the mural also serves as a reminder of the history of the Mexican-American families who were here before being displaced. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 4:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.