Denver's Underground Music Showcase moves to RiNo; "It's sort of the perfect marriage"

After more than two decades on South Broadway, one of Denver's most popular music festivals is moving across town.

The Underground Music Showcase will return this summer in the RiNo arts district, backed by a new financial partner and a plan to grow beyond music while keeping its community feel.

For more than 20 years, the Underground Music Showcase has been a staple of Denver's live music scene, drawing thousands to South Broadway for a weekend of local and national acts.

"It's been going for 26 years, so it's kind of bigger than any one person at this point," said Keanan Stoner, festival director.

Deven Ivy, of Austin Texas' Residual Kid performs at the Underground Music Showcase main stage in 2014 in Denver. Kent Nishimura/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Stoner said the future of the festival was uncertain after last year. Organizers needed a sustainable financial path forward to ensure it could continue.

"It was bittersweet leaving Broadway, and ultimately it just came down to we needed to find a path forward," Stoner said. "The BID approached us and obviously, provided a lot of financial support as well as connections, which made it possible to continue it."

That partner is the RiNo Business Improvement District, which is purchasing a 50% stake in the festival and committing support for the next three years.

Organizers say the move to RiNo will allow the festival to expand its footprint, activate more venues and public spaces, and increase its economic impact.

"We hope that the feeling and the vibe of the festival really remains similar to years past, but it's obviously an all-new district, a larger district, and a lot of new spaces to put stages in live music," Stoner said.

Terry Madeksza, executive director of the RiNo Business Improvement District, said the neighborhood's creative identity makes it a natural fit.

"RiNo is known as a neighborhood with creative thinking, with creative artists," Madeksza said. "We have venues, we have businesses. So I think live music, I think energy, I think the opportunity to interact and create these unique experiences with UMS and RiNo, it's sort of the perfect marriage."

Leaders say they envision the showcase as a recurring signature event that activates the neighborhood while supporting local artists and businesses.

"What we're really excited to do is not only showcase great, creative public spaces, but to bring thousands and thousands of people into the district to show them what's going on and to get them into the businesses, where they can become reacquainted with or experience a new business for the first time," Madeksza said.

Organizers plan to finalize and sign the purchase agreement during the board meeting Wednesday.

The three-day event is scheduled for July 24 through July 26, the last weekend of July. Ticket presales are expected to launch in the coming weeks, followed by venue announcements and artist lineup details ahead of the festival.