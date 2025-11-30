Undefeated Northeast Denver Park Hill Falcons need funding to reach nationals

The chants of "who got your back? I got your back!" echoed across the field — a reminder of the bond that defines the Northeast Denver Park Hill Falcons. It's the teamwork, the brotherhood, and the dedication that have carried these young athletes through a nearly flawless season.

Mansa'Hannibal Shaka Grimes says the proof is in their record.

"We were undefeated, and we went to Dallas and won," he said.

Members of the Northeast Denver Park Hill Falcons youth football team pose for a photo at a practice event on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. CBS

The Falcons are riding high after their latest regional victory in Dallas, Texas; another win in their undefeated Pop Warner season. Now, they've got their sights set on the next stage: Nationals.

Mateo Ortiz says the goal is clear.

"There's another thing we're trying to accomplish, and it's North Carolina," he said.

Excitement is growing, but there's still a tough challenge ahead.

Head coach Aaron D. Grimes says many of the kids are thrilled about the opportunity, but traveling to compete comes with a price.

"A lot of the kids were very excited," he said. "But in this community, and in these times, finances are hard to come by."

Grimes says these boys have worked hard for this moment, but now they need help from the community to make it possible.

"We stay at different hotels, different settings," he explained.

"In order to do that, each kid needs a chaperone, assigned rooms," he continued. "It's a lot that comes with this opportunity that we have to cover to show the country we've got that chance."

The Falcons are hoping to raise $30,000 to send all 19 players to Nationals.

They say they're ready to compete, to represent Colorado, and they're asking the community to help them get there.

If you would like to help the Falcons on their trip to North Carolina, click here.