Do you have unclaimed property? Colorado wants to give it back.

Colorado has more than $2.5 billion in unclaimed property and thanks to the Great Colorado Payback, the state wants to give it back.

The Colorado Department of Treasury shows off some unclaimed items in its vault. CBS

The Colorado Department of the Treasury and Great Colorado Payback hosted an open house Wednesday, where it showcased unique items from the state treasury's vault ahead of National Unclaimed Property Day on February 1, 2026. That day is designed to encourage Americans to search for and reclaim lost or forgotten assets, such as bank accounts, uncashed checks, and insurance benefits.

Some of the unclaimed property stored in the Colorado Department of Treasury vault. CBS

Colorado holds items including jewelry, gold bars and military medals in addition to unclaimed money. The treasury said most of the items come from safe deposit boxes.

"So, pretty much people don't pay for their safe deposit boxes for 5 years, it must be turned over to the state in which those safe deposit boxes are from," said Colorado unclaimed property director Bianca Gardelli.

The Colorado Department of Treasury vault filled with unclaimed property. CBS

The state treasury also said it's not just people but also businesses that lose track of property and payments. Corporations, schools, hospitals and small businesses are among those listed with unclaimed assets.