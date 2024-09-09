Unclaimed $500,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Colorado will expire in 10 days

A winning Powerball Double Play ticket worth $500,000 remains unclaimed. The ticket, purchased at a grocery store in Colorado, will expire on Sept. 19.

The ticket was purchased at the King Soopers at 8031 Wadsworth Blvd. in Arvada for the March 23 drawing.

Powerball Double Play ticket / Getty Images

According to the Colorado Lottery, winners have 180 days to claim prizes. The winner can claim their prize at a Lottery claims center, online or through the mail.

The Lottery released a statement that the "winning numbers for the Saturday, March 23, 2024, Powerball Double Play drawing were 18-24-43-46-47, and this ticket matched all five, just missing the Powerball."

Lottery officials said if the prize goes unclaimed, "the money will go to Lottery proceeds partners, supporting our state's parks, recreation, open space, and wildlife preservation projects. Players can check unclaimed prizes anytime on the Lottery website."