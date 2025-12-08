UCHealth opens new inpatient mental health unit in Northern Colorado hospital

UCHealth opened a brand new multimillion dollar inpatient mental health unit in Northern Colorado. Poudre Valley Hospital is now the home to the newest behavioral health inpatient unit in Colorado.

On Monday at 7 a.m., UCHealth moved their first patient into the brand-new wing of PVH in Fort Collins. Prior to Monday, UCHealth's nearest inpatient behavioral health unit was located miles way and not connected to a hospital. Therefore, if a medical emergency happened 911 had to be called for care.

CBS

"Our patients have had to take ambulances," said Daphne Huegerich, director of behavioral health for UCHealth in Northern Colorado.

By building a new behavioral health wing connected to an existing hospital, Huegerich said the patients and staff have better access to other forms of care in a more immediate manner.

"(This unit) increases accessibility to hospital lists, pharmacists, lab individuals. We are also increasing our capacity from 41 beds to 50 beds with three units. Acute unit, adolescents and adult," Huegerich said.

CBS News Colorado was given early access to tour the facility in the days before it opened to patients. More than 60 staff members were going through test scenarios to make sure they knew how to operate in the new setting.

According to UCHealth, when this project was first drawn up an estimated 380,000 Coloradans were not receiving the mental health care they needed.

"There is a need for mental health support for our communities. I think COVID highlighted the need for mental wellness," Huegerich said.

The unit was designed for staff and patient safety. Countertops have rounded edges to prevent injuries. Tables and chairs are heavy to prevent them from being picked up and thrown.

There are no blind spots in the unit, giving staff a line of sight to any room or hallway if needed.

In patient bedrooms they have windows to allow in natural light. Artwork on the walls are of a nature to encourage peace for those receiving care.

In bathrooms the faucets, sinks and showerheads are all designed in a way in which nothing can be tied to them, to prevent self-harm.

And, if a patient barricades the door for their room in an effort to prevent staff from entering, the hinges on each room door can be uniquely unlocked, allowing staff to swing the doors open toward the hallway and giving them access.

"We want to make sure we don't have any way for them to harm themselves or other people," Huegerich said. "Our services aren't changing, we are just going to have more support for our patients by being in-hospital."

UCHealth also built a courtyard on the rooftop of the hospital, safely accessible by the staff and patients. The courtyard features open space to get outdoors while also providing outlets for exercise and games like basketball.