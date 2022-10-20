UCHealth adds fixed wing plane to air ambulance fleet
You've heard of air ambulances. now UCHealth has added a fixed-wing aircraft to its fleet.
The plane can reach patients up to 900 miles away for critical care air transport.
The hospital says the plane will be better in bad weather than a helicopter and for patients who are farther away. It can also carry more supplies.
UCHealth has five helicopters.
This is the first year the plane has been in operation.
