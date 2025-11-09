Two people, pet killed in early morning fire at Denver home

A house fire in a Denver neighborhood early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of two people, as well as their pet.

Firefighters with Adams County Fire Rescue were called to the scene in the 800 block of Bronco Road around 1:49 a.m. Authorities say the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Photos of the scene show the home suffered heavy damage in the blaze.

Adams County Fire Rescue

The fire department said two people and a dog were killed in the fire. They are working with the Adams County Sheriff's Department to investigate how it started.

Officials said they will release more information when it becomes available.