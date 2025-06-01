Two more Colorado measles infections connected to out-of-state traveler

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said two more cases of measles have been confirmed in connection with an out-of-state traveler who went through Denver International Airport in May.

Officials said the latest cases are two unvaccinated adults who reside in El Paso County. Officials said the adults are not related to each other, but were both at the airport around the same time on May 14.

There have now been five confirmed cases of measles associated with the out-of-state traveler, who arrived in Denver on May 13 on Turkish Airlines flight 201. Those include that traveler, two Colorado residents on that flight, and now two El Paso County residents who were at the airport during the exposure period.

Authorities said the two from El Paso County were at these locations while infectious, and anyone who was there during the following dates and times may have been exposed:

Location Address Date/Time When symptoms may develop Love's Travel Stop/Carl's Jr. 748 22 Road Grand Junction, CO Tuesday, May 27 6 – 10 p.m. Through June 17 Maverick Gas Station 2588 Airport Rd. Colorado Springs, CO Wednesday, May 28 9 – 11:30 a.m. Through June 18 King Soopers 1750 W. Uintah St. Colorado Springs, CO Saturday, May 31 8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Through June 21

CDPHE advised anyone who was at these locations to monitor for symptoms, which usually develop between seven to 21 days after exposure. Anyone showing symptoms is encouraged to immediately contact their health care provider or call an urgent care center or emergency department. They said to be sure to call ahead so that the medical professionals can prevent additional exposures.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash on your face that then spreads.

To date, there have been nine confirmed measles cases in the state. According to CDPHE, measles is rare in Colorado. There were zero cases in the state in 2024.