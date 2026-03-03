Two killed in crash in Northern Colorado, police say car collided with trailer

A crash in Northern Colorado claimed two lives when police say a car collided with the back of a trailer being hauled by a semi.

Greeley police officers were called to the scene at 95th Avenue and Weld County Road 54 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said a 42-year-old man from Gilcrest was driving a semi-truck pulling a trailer westbound on WCR 54. Following behind the truck was a Subaru WRX driven by a 49-year-old woman from Loveland.

When the truck slowed down to turn onto 95th Avenue, police say the Subaru failed to slow down and crashed into the back of the trailer. The crash caused the Subaru to catch on fire.

Both the driver and passenger in the Subaru, a 36-year-old man from Loveland, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Weld County Coroner's Office will release their identities after notifying their next of kin.

Authorities said the semi driver remained at the site and is cooperating with the investigation.