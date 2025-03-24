Watch CBS News
Local News

Two hospitalized for smoke inhalation, cat dies after Aurora duplex fire

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

One cat died and two people were sent to the hospital, including a police officer, after an Aurora duplex caught fire Monday night.

According the the Aurora Fire Department, a two alarm fire broke out in the 3700 block of South Fairplay Way. Responding firefighters said smoke and flames were visible when they arrived.

fire-on-s-fairplay-in-aurora3.jpg
Aurora Fire Department

Medics evaluated two people at the scene, who were then taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The Aurora Police Department said one of the injured people was the first officer to arrive on the scene. He reportedly suffered smoke inhalation while trying to ensure everyone was out of the building.

Officials said both people are expected to be ok. However, one cat did not survive the fire.

Both units of the duplex reportedly suffered heavy fire damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.