Two hospitalized for smoke inhalation, cat dies after Aurora duplex fire

One cat died and two people were sent to the hospital, including a police officer, after an Aurora duplex caught fire Monday night.

According the the Aurora Fire Department, a two alarm fire broke out in the 3700 block of South Fairplay Way. Responding firefighters said smoke and flames were visible when they arrived.

Aurora Fire Department

Medics evaluated two people at the scene, who were then taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The Aurora Police Department said one of the injured people was the first officer to arrive on the scene. He reportedly suffered smoke inhalation while trying to ensure everyone was out of the building.

Officials said both people are expected to be ok. However, one cat did not survive the fire.

Both units of the duplex reportedly suffered heavy fire damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.