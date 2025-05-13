Two Colorado representatives at center of debate over Medicaid work requirements in nation's capital

Two members of Congress from Colorado will play a pivotal role in deciding the fate of Medicaid, a program that provides health care for one in five Coloradans.

Rep. Gabe Evans, a Republican representing Colorado's 8th Congressional District, and Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat representing Colorado's First Congressional District, sit on the Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees Medicaid and is tasked with finding $880 billion in savings over the next 10 years.

Rep. Gabe Evans CBS

The chair of the committee released a bill Sunday night that includes big changes to the program, including new eligibility requirements.

Recipients who are able-bodied and have no dependents would have to prove they are working, volunteering, or going to school 80 hours a month. Those who make more than 100% of the federal poverty level - or about $32,000 a year for a family of four - would be required to pay some out-of-pocket costs. States would have to verify all enrollees' eligibility twice a year, including proof of citizenship. States like Colorado, which provides Medicaid for non-citizens, would see federal funding cut by 10%. States would also have to scrub their rolls for people enrolled in multiple Medicaid programs. Republicans say more than a million people are covered in more than one state.

Evans said Medicaid will continue to grow 25% a year under the Republican plan. He says they are simply slowing the growth.

"If you are a lawful beneficiary of Medicaid, then the program is going to still continue to function and work for you and it will probably actually work better because by cutting out this fraud, waste, and abuse, our providers and the system itself will be more efficient so we can get care to the people who actually rely on it and better and faster," said Evans.

Rep. Diana DeGette CBS

DeGette said initial analysis by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office shows more than 8 million people will lose coverage.

"It's kind of an alternative reality if Republicans are going to say, 'We're going to cut more than $700 billion from Medicaid but we're not going to cut anybody off of Medicaid.' That's not true and if they really think that, then they're lying to themselves," said DeGette. "But what's worse is that they're lying to their constituents who are going to lose their Medicaid coverage."

The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Finance, which administers Medicaid, says the work requirements could impact nearly 380,000 Coloradans and the administrative costs could run more than $57 million.

Under the bill, any changes approved by Congress wouldn't be implemented until 2029.