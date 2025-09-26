Twin Colorado football players hope to finish senior year strong ahead of college

Two high school football teams in Colorado are 4-0 and ready to duke it out on Friday. Ralston Valley High School is hosting Valor Christian, and they have a set of twins they're hoping will make the difference this year.

Twin brothers Ethan and Evan Shirazi began their football journey four years ago.

"After we played our freshman year, we really started falling in love with it, with the game and community here at RV. Such a great brotherhood of friends," shared Evan.

It's a bond they know firsthand how to build on.

"I think we have the best team chemistry in the state, the way we move each other on the field, way we communicate. It's definitely a big advantage towards other teams they definitely don't have," Evan said.

Evan sticks to wideout while Ethan is a two-way player, starring at wide receiver and cornerback. Together, they're a force to be reckoned with.

"Evan and I build off each other's energy and put that towards the team," Ethan said.

Now seniors, the twins are focused on finishing strong and dreaming of a shot at college ball.

Evan said, "We really don't care about stats or anything like that. We just want what's best for the team, whether we have 15 catches and two interceptions or nothing. As long as we win, that's all we care about."

This year carries extra weight knowing graduation may mark the moment these brothers go their separate ways.

"I think we're just trying to enjoy this last year together, whether we go to college with each other, probably not. But whatever happens, that bond, it's not gonna go away," said Ethan.