Safety at top of mind for this year's Tube to Work Day in Boulder

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

One of Colorado's silliest traditions -- and there are a lot of them -- is Tube to Work Day. It was taking place Friday morning on Boulder Creek.

Hundreds of tubers, many wearing helmets, started their journey at Boulder's Eben G. Fine Park near 3rd Street and Canyon Boulevard. Many were wearing fun costumes. 

The creek has been the site of 3 water deaths since the beginning of June, and police encouraged everyone to be safe in the cold and fast-running water.

"Fun fun and be safe today, Boulder. We (and the Boulder Fire Department) will be here if you need us," they wrote on Twitter.

Tube to Work Day started in 2008 as a joke between two friends to see if they could commute to the office without using fossil fuels. It has grown into quite a big events that everyone loves.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 9:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

