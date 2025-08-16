Trump says he will meet with Zelenskyy after "very successful day" with Putin

President Donald Trump said he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday afternoon to discuss an agreement "which would end the war" between Russia and Ukraine.

The Truth Social post came about half a day after Mr. Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Mr. Trump said the meeting with Putin "went very well." He also said the meeting was followed by a "late night phone call" with Zelenskyy and other European leaders, including Mark Rutte, the secretary general of NATO. The call took place around 2:40 a.m. ET.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump did not share any details of the agreement. Diplomatic sources told CBS News that Mr. Trump said that Putin would make some concessions, but failed to specify what that might mean.

In his first remarks since Friday's summit, Putin said the visit to Alaska was "timely and very useful" and that addressing the "root causes" of the war "should be the basis of a settlement."

"We have not had direct negotiations of this kind at this level for a long time. I repeat: there was an opportunity calmly, in detail once again to express our position," Putin said, according to a transcript of a meeting with senior Russian officials released by Kremlin. "We, of course, respect the position of the U.S. administration, which sees a need for an early cessation of hostilities. Well, we would also like to resolve all issues by peaceful means. The conversation was very frank, informative, and I think it brings us closer to the right decisions."

European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said in a statement that they had been debriefed on the meeting with Putin, and said Mr. Trump had supported security guarantees for Ukraine. The guarantees would allow Ukraine to "effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

Diplomatic sources told CBS that European leaders were relieved to hear President Trump offer a U.S. security guarantee, but described the idea as vague, and it's unclear how it would work.

Mr. Trump said Zelenskyy would join him in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon to discuss the proposal.

Zelenskyy has previously supported a ceasefire agreement to meet and discuss a peace agreement, but Moscow has rejected the idea. He has also criticized any talks that take place without Ukraine.

"If it all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin," Mr. Trump said. "Potentially, millions of people's lives will be saved."

Zelenskyy previously joined Mr. Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office in March, but the gathering quickly descended into insults and chaos.

President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 28, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Mr. Trump's meeting with Putin in Anchorage on Friday ended without a ceasefire or peace deal. In brief remarks after the leaders' nearly three-hour meeting, Putin alluded to "unspecified agreements," but no further details were given. Mr. Trump said the meeting had been "extremely productive." Neither leader mentioned an end to the fighting in Ukraine.

The summit, which included a red carpet and military flyover, ended early without a planned luncheon between a broader group of officials. Mr. Trump returned to Washington, D.C. overnight.

In a taped conversation with Fox News' Sean Hannity before he departed from Alaska, Mr. Trump said he believes Putin wants the war to end and that the nations are close to a deal, and added that it's "really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done." He did not specify what an agreement might look like.

Zelenskyy has said in the past that he will never agree to any formal Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory or abandon the country's bid for NATO membership. Meanwhile, Putin has been unwavering in his demand to keep all Ukrainian territory that his forces occupy and prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, with the long-term goal of returning it to Moscow's sphere of influence.

Diplomatic sources expressed concern to CBS that Mr. Trump had dropped his ceasefire demand and feared that the U.S. president and Putin may have come to an agreement on deal terms that they may try to force on Ukraine. The sources said that European leaders are trying to show unity with Zelenskyy to push back.

Mr. Trump has called ending the war in Ukraine and Russia a top priority for his administration. He previously said he would end the conflict within 24 hours of taking office in January. He has criticized both Putin and Zelenskyy for failing to end the conflict. In recent months, he has appeared to become frustrated with Putin, giving several ultimatums and criticizing the Russian leader for the violence against civilians in Ukraine amid ongoing conversations with the U.S.

"I always hang up, [and] say, 'Well, that was a nice phone call,'" Mr. Trump said in July. "And then missiles are launched into Kyiv or some other city, and I say, 'That's strange.' And after that happens three or four times, you say, the talk doesn't mean anything."

President Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Aug. 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Mr. Trump said Friday that he would not enact economic sanctions he had threatened against Russia if an agreement wasn't reached by early August. He said he "may have to think about" enacting the sanctions "in two weeks or three weeks or something."

There were strikes between the two countries overnight. Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 29 Ukrainian drones over Russia and the Sea of Azov, the Associated Press reported. Ukraine's air force said one ballistic missile and 85 Shahed drones were fired at parts of Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv, according to the AP, and 61 of the drones were shot down.

A Ukrainian soldier in Sumy told CBS News that "things get even more terrifying on the front line" when there are peace talks.

"They try and seize more territory," the soldier said.

contributed to this report.