Trump pardons turkeys Gobble and Waddle in annual tradition. See the photos.

Washington — President Trump on Tuesday pardoned turkeys "Gobble" and "Waddle" in keeping with storied White House Thanksgiving tradition.
Mr. Trump, with first lady Melania at his side, said he was granting the turkeys a "full and unconditional pardon."
Tuesday's ceremony is one of Mr. Trump's final actvities at the White House before he heads to Mar-a-Lago for the holiday.
Here are some photos from the day's festivities:
Waddle and Gobble stayed at Washington D.C.'s posh Willard Hotel ahead of Tuesday's pardoning.
Waddle joined the White House briefing room ahead of the pardoning.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's son Nicholas also visited the briefing room.
Members of Mr. Trump's Cabinet were in the crowd in the Rose Garden, which was recently redone by Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump on Tuesday complimented the new Rose Garden.
First lady Melania Trump joined Mr. Trump in the Rose Garden.
Mr. Trump said he was granting Gobble a "full and unconditional pardon," and joked about some of former President Joe Biden's controversial pardons.
Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and their daughter Mirabel visited Gobble after he was pardoned.