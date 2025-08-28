Watch CBS News
Truck rollover hampers travel on I-25 south of Denver metro area

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A box truck rolled over while traveling in the southbound lanes of I-25 near Orchard Road on Thursday. All southbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation. 

South Metro Fire Rescue and Greenwood Village agencies responded to the crash near the Orchard off ramp just before 10 a.m. Investigators said no other vehicles were involved. 

i25-orchard-rollover-from-south-metro-copy.jpg
A box truck rolled over off I-25 south of Denver. South Metro Fire Rescue

One person was rushed to the hospital. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

Drivers in the area were delayed during the truck recovery and urged to take an alternate route. At least one lane of traffic was getting through the area at 12:30 p.m. 

