Truck hauling trailer crashes into Holiday Inn in Colorado

A truck hauling a trailer went off the roadway and into the Holiday Inn at 6638 S. Nome St. in Arapahoe County on Tuesday morning. One person inside the vehicle was transported to the hospital and the other person inside refused medical treatment.

A truck crashed into a Holiday Inn in Arapahoe County. South Metro Fire Rescue

Authorities said there was no structural damage to the hotel but the truck did cause some damage to an outside seating area or deck.

The truck was hauling a trailer filled with equipment.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office continued to investigate what happened leading up to the truck leaving the roadway and crashing onto the property.