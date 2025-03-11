Watch CBS News
Truck hauling trailer crashes into Holiday Inn in Colorado

A truck hauling a trailer went off the roadway and into the Holiday Inn at 6638 S. Nome St. in Arapahoe County on Tuesday morning. One person inside the vehicle was transported to the hospital and the other person inside refused medical treatment. 

A truck crashed into a Holiday Inn in Arapahoe County. South Metro Fire Rescue

Authorities said there was no structural damage to the hotel but the truck did cause some damage to an outside seating area or deck. 

A truck crashed into the Holiday Inn at 6638 S. Nome St. in Arapahoe County. South Metro Fire Rescue

The truck was hauling a trailer filled with equipment. 

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office continued to investigate what happened leading up to the truck leaving the roadway and crashing onto the property. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

