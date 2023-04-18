Troopers locate suspected vehicle in deadly 76th and Leyden hit-and-run

Troopers say they've located the suspected vehicle used in the deadly hit-and-run that occurred on 76th Avenue and Leyden Street in Adams County.

Colorado State Patrol says it's currently following multiple leads and will provide updates as they are available, while asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

CSP says on April 11, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Colorado State Patrol Troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash on 76th Avenue and Leyden Street in Adams County. It was reported that a red Dodge Magnum hit and killed a 16-year-old female juvenile pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Through investigation, it was revealed the pedestrian, identified as 16-year-old Karalynn Kincaid, was crossing 76th Avenue in a southbound direction at Leyden Street. The Dodge Magnum was traveling east on 76th Avenue when it struck Kincade in the crosswalk. The driver has not yet been identified, according to CSP.

This incident remains a plea for help from the Commerce City community after the teenager died from the crash.

Kincaid's parents spoke with CBS News Colorado about the search for the hit-and-run driver that killed their daughter, and efforts by the neighborhood to make sure it never happens again.

"She's the strangest child I could possibly imagine," said Kara's mom, Crisie Langill, tearfully, "everybody who knew her loved her."

CSP is urging the public if there's any additional information involving this incident are to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (303) 239-4501. You can reference the case number as 1D231494.