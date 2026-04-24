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Trash truck strikes and kills pedestrian on Interstate 76, leads to closure of westbound lanes north of Denver

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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Colorado emergency responders closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 76 on Friday morning after a fatal crash the Colorado State Patrol said involved a trash truck and a pedestrian.

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Cars are detoured off westbound I-76 on Friday morning. CBS

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. just east of Interstate 25 and south of Thornton's city limits in Adams County.

CSP said a preliminary investigation showed that a trash truck hit a person who was walking on the interstate. That person was declared dead at the scene.

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