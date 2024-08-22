Conductors have minor injuries in 2-train crash in Boulder, stretch of Pearl Parkway closed, police say
A loud boom could be heard by some in Boulder due to a two-train crash on Thursday night. Boulder Police Department confirmed on social media that conductors had minor injuries due to the crash.
According to Boulder PD, the response to the crash and fuel cleanup closed a stretch of Pearl Parkway in the city. Drivers were being asked to avoid Pearl east of Junction Place, where a portion of the train tracks intersects the roadway.
Police also encouraged drivers to avoid Pearl near 48th Street and Arapahoe Avenue.
The roadblocks were expected to remain in place indefinitely on Thursday night.