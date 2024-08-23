Freight train crash in Colorado destroys bridge and injures conductors, BNSF Railway investigating

A freight train crash in Colorado late Thursday night that injured at least two conductors is under investigation. It happened in the eastern part of Boulder near Foothills Hospital, close to the intersection of Arapahoe Avenue and 48th Street.

CBS

The injuries to the train operators were described as being minor.

The crash destroyed a rail bridge and some trees were knocked down, but there was no other damage aside from the damage to the train cars. The derailment stretches across a a wide area and is expected to take a while to clean up.

Several roads were closed overnight near the crash, including Valmont Street and Pearl Parkway. By daybreak on Friday they were back open.

Some fuel spilled in the crash, but police say they believe none of it made it into nearby Boulder Creek.

Overhead images from CBS Colorado's news helicopter on Friday morning showed several train cars off the tracks and damage to some of the rails.

BNSF Railway is investigating the crash. So far there's no word on what led up to it.