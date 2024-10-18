Trail Ridge Road in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park closed due to possible snow

Much cooler temperatures and wet weather in Colorado

Much cooler temperatures and wet weather in Colorado

Much cooler temperatures and wet weather in Colorado

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park has been temporarily closed due to freezing temperatures and precipitation turning to snow accumulation at higher elevations. According to Rocky Mountain National Park, Trail Ridge Road, which is US Highway 34 through the park, is temporarily closed at Milner Pass on the west side of the park and Rainbow Curve on the east side of the park.

Trail Ridge Road, Rocky Mountain National Park / Getty Images

Trail Ridge Road opened slightly later in the season this year than last, when it opened on May 26, due to snow and dangerous conditions.

At its height, Trail Ridge Road reaches about 12,180 feet, making it the highest continuous paved road in North America. It connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake.

Anyone wanting to know current weather conditions and road status can call 970-586-1222 and visitors are urged to be ready to adjust travel plans in light of those potential changes.