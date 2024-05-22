Too much snow, wind keeps Trail Ridge Road from opening in Colorado this weekend

The goal is to open Trail Ridge Road by Memorial Day weekend, but that's not happening this year. There is too much snow and wind to open the highest continuous paved road in the U.S. in time for the holiday weekend.

Trail Ridge Road on May 15, 2024 Rocky Mountain National Park

According to Rocky Mountain National Park, ongoing and forecasted winter driving conditions at higher elevations are keeping Trail Ridge Road closed.

Plow operators have been plowing the road since mid-April but this month's storms have hampered snow plowing operations. RMNP said that plow operators have encountered additional snow accumulation this week, the significant wind causing deep snow drifts, freezing cold temperatures and ice.

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park Rocky Mountain National Park

The current vehicle closure points on Trail Ridge Road are at Many Parks Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.

Trail Ridge Road normally opens the last week in May. Last year it opened on Friday, May 26.

Independence Pass will also have a delayed opening because of winter weather conditions. Crews continue to work on clearing CO 82 in hopes of having the highway open by June 1.

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park on May 21, 2024 Rocky Mountain National Park

Additional information from Rocky Mountain National Park:

Pedestrians and bicyclists should prepare for high wind gusts, snow accumulation, deep drifted snow and ice above tree line. Access points for these users will vary based on weather and road conditions. Visitors parked in traffic lanes or blocking access gates will be cited and towed. Visitors traveling past pedestrian and bicycle closures will be cited.

For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park's Information Office at (970) 586-1206. For a recorded status line on Trail Ridge Road please call (970) 586-1222.