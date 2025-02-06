Toy poodle killed by suspect poodle-type dog on trail in Boulder, Colorado, police say

Boulder Animal Protection is investigating the recent killing of a toy poodle named Amanda. She was attacked along with her owner by an off-leash dog on Feb. 2. The suspect owner is accused of grabbing his dog, believed to be a large, tan poodle-type dog and running away after the attack.

Amanda, the toy poodle. CBS

According to Boulder Police Department's X social media post, the victim dog owner was walking Amanda at about 3:30 p.m. the day of the attack behind Unity Church near Folsom/Edgewood on the Goose Creek Trail. That's when an unknown owner and dog encountered the victims, and the attack took place.

Amanda, the victim poodle, was seriously injured, and she died the day after the attack.

Investigators described the suspect dog owner as a middle-aged, white male with longer dirty blonde hair, but did not have anymore information at the time of the social media post.

Anyone with any information can contact BPD Animal Protection at 303-441-1874.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, a man was walking his 15-year-old toy poodle behind Unity… pic.twitter.com/t1KXKPjEl6 — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 6, 2025