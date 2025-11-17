Together for Colorado Toy Drive spreads holiday cheer through Boys & Girls Clubs

CBS Colorado's Together for Colorado Toy Drive runs through Dec. 24. With our partners at King Soopers, we're collecting new, unwrapped toys that are suited for children age 5 to 18.

"If you have a young person in your life and they are telling you something that they want this holiday season, just make a mental note to pick up an extra and just drop it in a toy bin," said Erin Porteous, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver serve more than 40,000 children across the Denver metro area. There are 25 Boys & Girls Clubs. CBS Colorado wants to make sure that every one of those children has something for the holidays, especially the teens who sometimes get forgotten at Christmas.

"It can be really hard to be a teen today. A lot of our kids have to hold a job so that they can support the family unit and there is a lot of pressure especially through social media. For us to have a Boys & Girls Club place where teens come, they can feel safe, they can be with their friends, they can be part of the community and be remembered this holiday season, is really important to us," Porteous explained.

Boys and Girls Clubs operate in some of the lowest income neighborhoods in the city. Many of the families struggle, especially in the current economy.

"Half of our families are living on $44,000-a-year or less, so the struggles they face are really challenging whether that's trying to pay rent, it's trying to pay for their grocery bills, gas, utilities. Our kids feel those experiences when they are home, and so having the opportunity to go to a place like the Boys & Girls Club where they can have fun -- they can be with their friends, they can just be a kid -- is so important," Porteous said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver offer endless opportunities that the members wouldn't get if they were at home in the afternoons. The clubs are safe. Members can get a hot meal, help with their homework, support as they practice reading, access to a fully stocked art and technology rooms.

"Kids are able to not only strive but thrive. That's in academics. It's in making healthy decisions. It's in garnering new friendships and participating in activities and outside programs that they may not be able to get at school or their families may not be able to afford on their own," Porteous added.

Members of the Shopneck Boys & Girls Club show off the toys they picked out for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive. Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver

When asked what their favorite part of going to the Boys and Girls Clubs is, many members say sports. Many of the clubs offer football, basketball, volleyball and other sports teams giving the members the chance to get all the experiences of sports without having to play the high fees of club sports.

"We know that age appropriate programming is so important. For our littles, we want them to be explorers. We want them to try new things. As kids grow older, we know that access to new experiences, including their first jobs and internships is paramount for their success so that they can learn about who they are, what their values are, and what they want to be when they grow up," Porteous said.

