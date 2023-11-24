Aurora shoppers say Black Friday deals just aren't worth the brawl: "People used to die getting trampled in the entrance of a Walmart!"

Despite strapped budgets, holiday sales this year are expected to soar. According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 182 million people are planning to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. It's the highest estimate since NRF began tracking this data in 2017.

Whether it's the holiday deals or tradition, the majority of shoppers plan to spend around Thanksgiving weekend.

Thousands checked items off their lists at the Town Center at Aurora on Black Friday. Shoppers say the days of camping outside major retailers and fighting over sales may be behind us.

"People used to die getting trampled in the entrance of a Walmart!" said one shopper. "I honestly could've just bought this online. I came to be here with my family."

Some shoppers say the deals this year aren't worth a brawl at the mall, but there were plenty of opportunities for savings Friday at the mall in Aurora. In between the stores with discounted items, Santa posed for pictures for families.

Customers are thankful for the convenience of online shopping, but there's still something special about feeling an item before you buy it.

Nigel Hines owns Local Love, a re-sale sneaker shop with rare finds. Outside of the holiday, they give back to the community through events like back-to-school drives. While giving back to kids, Hines says his store provides a nostalgic experience for shoppers through footwear.

He says shoppers prefer a hands-on experience.

"Online has become so prevalent. You have to keep adjusting and keep adapting," said Hines. "Shoppers are informed. They're checking the prices, and they're comparing and then they're making a purchase."

David Casarez, owner of Mile High Jewelers, hopes shoppers will spend big while shopping small.

"They want to be back outside and shopping at the mall," said Casarez. "Spending money in your own city, in your own community, is a big thing. That's what needed to get over the hump of the slow economy right now."