Railroad crossing arms malfunction in northeastern part of Denver metro area, resulting in big Tower Road traffic backups
Malfunctioning crossing arms at a train crossing in the northeastern part of the Denver metro area are causing major traffic backups.
That's according to Aurora police, who sent out a notice on social media that the train crossing is at the intersection of Tower Road and Smith Road and just south of Interstate 70.
The rail lines are owned by Union Pacific. So far it's not clear what went wrong.
Aurora police said drivers should avoid the area.