Tow trucks called after vehicles get stuck in Aurora hail storm

Parts of Aurora slammed by hail, tow trucks called after cars stuck in several inches of hail

A severe storm hit Aurora on Wednesday night, causing some problems for drivers. Several inches of hail piled up during the thunderstorm and some vehicles became stuck.

Police and firefighters were called to help out. Tow truck drivers were called to help pull the vehicles out of the piles of hail.

"They told me, 'Can you get us out of this ditch?' I was like... a ditch?' And they were like, 'Yeah... we're snowed in. 'I was like, 'There's no snow'... and they were like, 'It's hail!' said one tow truck driver.

"I've been in Colorado for years and never seen anything like this... I've been towing for years and never seen anything like this... never... this is crazy."

Severe storms moved across Colorado on Wednesday night. Hail fell in Fort Collins and parts of Aurora, along with heavy rain along the Front Range and in the Denver metro area.