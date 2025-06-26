Watch CBS News
Tow trucks called after vehicles get stuck in Aurora hail storm

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A severe storm hit Aurora on Wednesday night, causing some problems for drivers. Several inches of hail piled up during the thunderstorm and some vehicles became stuck.

Cars became stuck after a hailstorm Wednesday night in Aurora. CBS

Police and firefighters were called to help out. Tow truck drivers were called to help pull the vehicles out of the piles of hail. 

"They told me, 'Can you get us out of this ditch?' I was like... a ditch?' And they were like, 'Yeah... we're snowed in. 'I was like, 'There's no snow'... and they were like, 'It's hail!' said one tow truck driver. 

Hail piled up in Aurora on Wednesday night.  CBS

"I've been in Colorado for years and never seen anything like this... I've been towing for years and never seen anything like this... never... this is crazy."

Severe storms moved across Colorado on Wednesday night. Hail fell in Fort Collins and parts of Aurora, along with heavy rain along the Front Range and in the Denver metro area. 

