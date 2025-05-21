Four tornadoes confirmed east of Denver on Sunday afternoon
The weather turned dangerous Sunday afternoon just east of the Denver metro area, where four tornadoes touched down between 1 and 2 p.m. Three of the four were rated EF2, and one was an EF1. Two of the EF2 tornadoes tracked near Bennett and Elkhorn Ranch, producing estimated winds up to 125 mph.
Incredibly, the two tornadoes near Bennett were on the ground simultaneously, from 1:40 to 1:46 p.m.
Damage surveys were conducted on Monday. Here are the preliminary reports:
Elkhorn Ranch Tornado (NW Elbert County)
This tornado formed around 1:07 p.m. and was classified as a strong landspout. It caused damage near the Elkhorn neighborhood before dissipating five minutes later.
Rating: EF2
Winds: Estimated 125 mph
Path: 0.94 miles
Width: 50 yards
No injuries or fatalities
Manila Road Tornado (Arapahoe County)
The second tornado touched down south of Manila Village and tracked northeast. This one was tied to a more organized supercell.
Rating: EF1
Winds: Estimated 95 mph
Path: 2.53 miles
Width: 75 yards
No injuries or fatalities
Bennett Tornado #1 (Arapahoe to Adams County)
This was the most significant tornado of the day, with a long 5-mile path just west and north of Bennett.
Rating: EF2
Winds: Estimated 125 mph
Path: 5.09 miles
Width: 200 yards
No injuries or fatalities
Bennett Tornado #2 (Northeast of Town)
A second tornado formed while the first was still on the ground, overlapping in time but not location. It was the widest of the four, with a path stretching over 4.5 miles.
Rating: EF2
Winds: Estimated 112 mph
Path: 4.62 miles
Width: 400 yards
No injuries or fatalities