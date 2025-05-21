Four tornadoes confirmed east of Denver on Sunday afternoon

At least two powerful EF2 tornadoes touched down east of the Denver Metro Area last weekend

At least two powerful EF2 tornadoes touched down east of the Denver Metro Area last weekend

At least two powerful EF2 tornadoes touched down east of the Denver Metro Area last weekend

The weather turned dangerous Sunday afternoon just east of the Denver metro area, where four tornadoes touched down between 1 and 2 p.m. Three of the four were rated EF2, and one was an EF1. Two of the EF2 tornadoes tracked near Bennett and Elkhorn Ranch, producing estimated winds up to 125 mph.

Incredibly, the two tornadoes near Bennett were on the ground simultaneously, from 1:40 to 1:46 p.m.

Damage surveys were conducted on Monday. Here are the preliminary reports:

CBS

Elkhorn Ranch Tornado (NW Elbert County)

This tornado formed around 1:07 p.m. and was classified as a strong landspout. It caused damage near the Elkhorn neighborhood before dissipating five minutes later.

Rating: EF2

Winds: Estimated 125 mph

Path: 0.94 miles

Width: 50 yards

No injuries or fatalities

Greg Torfin's home in Elbert County was damaged by a tornado. CBS

Manila Road Tornado (Arapahoe County)

The second tornado touched down south of Manila Village and tracked northeast. This one was tied to a more organized supercell.

Rating: EF1

Winds: Estimated 95 mph

Path: 2.53 miles

Width: 75 yards

No injuries or fatalities

Tornado in Bennett capturedd on traffic camera along I-70 Colorado Department of Transportation

Bennett Tornado #1 (Arapahoe to Adams County)

This was the most significant tornado of the day, with a long 5-mile path just west and north of Bennett.

Rating: EF2

Winds: Estimated 125 mph

Path: 5.09 miles

Width: 200 yards

No injuries or fatalities

A tornado in Adams County on Sunday. Cory Samaniego Lee

Bennett Tornado #2 (Northeast of Town)

A second tornado formed while the first was still on the ground, overlapping in time but not location. It was the widest of the four, with a path stretching over 4.5 miles.

Rating: EF2

Winds: Estimated 112 mph

Path: 4.62 miles

Width: 400 yards

No injuries or fatalities

A tornado that struck Colorado on Sunday. Vickki Katchen