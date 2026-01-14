Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest made in five-alarm Denver fire that destroyed building under construction on Leetsdale Drive

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

An arrest has been made in connection with the five-alarm fire at a Denver construction site earlier this month, according to the Denver Fire Department. It was the largest fire in Colorado's capital city in decades, covering an area roughly the size of four football fields. 

tony-becerra.jpg
Tony Becerra Aurora Police

Investigators allegedly found that 37-year-old Tony Becerra was caught on surveillance images entering and leaving the scene off Leetsdale Drive and Forest Street before the Harker Heights complex caught fire on Jan. 2. He will face arson charges.

4981e466-709d-41f0-9116-e444e4fb6d39.jpg
Denver Fire and the ATF released this image of a person outside the Harker Heights complex before the fire. Authorities believe it was Tony Becerra, who faces charges in the fire that destroyed the building. Denver Fire/ATF

They say he inaccurately described himself as homeless in an initial 911 call about the fire.

Denver fire at building under construction
Denver fire at building under construction 10 photos

Becerra was arrested at his home in Aurora. Formal charges have yet to be filed.

The 283 unit building was scheduled to open later this year but it was a total loss, and it affected some businesses nearby.  

Crews used 18 million gallons of water on the fire to gain control over the flames.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue